Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long term growth of capital by tracking the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Small Cap World Index, a market capitalisation weighted index of small cap companies in developed countries. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the index by investing in all, or a representative sample, of the securities that make up the index, holding each stock approximate proportion to its weighting in the index.