Vanguard Glb S/T Corp Bd Idx £ H Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-0.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Agg Corp 1-5Y FA H TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.18%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BDFB7639

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Index.

Latest news

