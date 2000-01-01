Vanguard Glb S/T Corp Bd Idx £ H Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-0.07
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Agg Corp 1-5Y FA H TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.18%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BDFB7639
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Index.