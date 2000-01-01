Vanguard Glbl Small-Cap Idx GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha0.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World Small Cap NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.29%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3X1NT05

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long term growth of capital by tracking the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Small Cap World Index, a market capitalisation weighted index of small cap companies in developed countries. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the index by investing in all, or a representative sample, of the securities that make up the index, holding each stock approximate proportion to its weighting in the index.

