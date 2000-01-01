Vanguard Glbl Small-Cap Idx GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.46%
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha0.07
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World Small Cap NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.29%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3X1NT05
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide long term growth of capital by tracking the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Small Cap World Index, a market capitalisation weighted index of small cap companies in developed countries. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the index by investing in all, or a representative sample, of the securities that make up the index, holding each stock approximate proportion to its weighting in the index.