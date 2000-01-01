Vanguard Global Balanced A GBP Inc

  • Yield History1.79%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.12
  • 3 Year alpha1.16
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkVanguard Global Balanced Composite
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.48%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ82ZZ20

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard Global Balanced Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide long-term capital growth together with some current income. The Fund employs an “active management” strategy, and it uses an independent sub-investment adviser which follows a distinct approach in managing the Fund’s assets to maintain a balance between its equity and fixed income components.

