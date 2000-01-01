Vanguard Global Credit Bond Inv GBPH Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.75%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBarclays Global Agg Crdt Hdg
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BYV1RG46
Investment Strategy
This Fund seeks to provide a moderate and sustainable level of current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of global credit fixed income bonds.