Vanguard Global Credit Bond Inv GBPH Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.75%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBarclays Global Agg Crdt Hdg
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.35%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYV1RG46

Investment Strategy

This Fund seeks to provide a moderate and sustainable level of current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of global credit fixed income bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .