Vanguard Global Emerging Markets A Acc
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha2.05
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Emerging TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.78%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ82ZY13
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard Global Emerging Markets Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund employs an “active management” strategy, and its multi-manager structure uses three independent sub-investment advisers which follow distinct approaches in managing approximately equal portions of the Fund’s assets.