  • Yield History1.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha2.06
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Emerging TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ82ZX06

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard Global Emerging Markets Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund employs an “active management” strategy, and its multi-manager structure uses three independent sub-investment advisers which follow distinct approaches in managing approximately equal portions of the Fund’s assets.

