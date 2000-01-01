Vanguard Global Equity A GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.19%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.95
  • 3 Year alpha-1.08
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE All World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.48%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ82ZS52

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard Global Equity Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund employs an “active management” strategy, and its multi-manager structure uses two independent sub-investment advisers which follow distinct approaches in managing approximately equal portions of the Fund’s assets.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .