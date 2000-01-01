Vanguard Global Equity Income A GBP Inc

  • Yield History3.16%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha-2.38
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Developed NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.48%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ82ZV81

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard Global Equity Income Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide an above-average level of current income together with long-term capital growth. The Fund employs an “active management” strategy, and its multi-manager structure uses the Investment Adviser and an independent sub-investment adviser which follow distinct approaches in managing separate portions of the Fund’s assets.

