Vanguard Japan Stock Index GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.68%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-0.36
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.16%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B51KW525
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Japan Index, which emphasises stocks of Companies located in or traded on recognised markets in Japan. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the index by investing in all, or a representative sample, of the securities that make up the index, holding each stock approximate proportion to its weighting in the index.