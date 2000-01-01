Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha-0.49
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.22%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B41XG308
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income and/or capital returns through exposure to a diversified notional portfolio comprised of approximately 100% by value of equity securities.The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective predominantly through investment in passive, index tracking collective investment schemes, which are managed or operated by the ACD or its associates (“Associated Schemes”).