Vanguard LifeStrategy 20% Eq A Grs Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.50%
- 3 Year sharpe1.26
- 3 Year alpha2.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.22%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4NXY349
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income and/or capital returns through exposure to a diversified notional portfolio comprised of approximately: i. 20% by value of equity securities; and ii 80% by value of fixed income securities.The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective predominantly through investment in passive, index-tracking collective investment schemes which are managed or operated by the ACD or its associates (“Associated Schemes”).