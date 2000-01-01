Vanguard LifeStrategy 40% Equity A Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.41%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.22
  • 3 Year alpha1.73
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.22%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B41F6L43

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income and/or capital returns through exposure to a diversified notional portfolio comprised of approximately: i. 40% by value of equity securities; and ii. 60% by value of fixed income securities.The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective predominantly through investment in passive, index-tracking collective investment schemes which are managed or operated by the ACD or its associates (“Associated Schemes”).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .