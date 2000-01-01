Vanguard Pac ex-Jpn Stk Idx GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.60%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-0.17
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Pacific ex Japan NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.16%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B523L313

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by tracking the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Pacific ex-Japan Index, which is made up of common stocks of companies located in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Singapore. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the index by investing in all, or a representative sample, of the securities that make up the index.

Latest news

