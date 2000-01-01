Vanguard Pac exJpn Stk Idx £ Acc
Fund Info
- 3 Year sharpe0.06
- 3 Year alpha-0.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Pacific ex Japan NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.16%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B523L313
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by tracking the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Pacific ex-Japan Index, which is made up of common stocks of companies located in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Singapore. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the index by investing in all, or a representative sample, of the securities that make up the index.