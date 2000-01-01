Vanguard Pac exJpn Stk Idx £ Dist

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.06
  • 3 Year alpha-0.14
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Pacific ex Japan NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.16%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B523L081

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by tracking the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Pacific ex-Japan Index, which is made up of common stocks of companies located in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Singapore. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the index by investing in all, or a representative sample, of the securities that make up the index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund.