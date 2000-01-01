Vanguard SRI European Stk £ Dist
Fund Info
- Yield History3.50%
- 3 Year sharpe0.01
- 3 Year alpha0.15
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Developed Europe NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.16%
- IA SectorEurope Including UK
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B76VTR58
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by seeking to achieve the performance of a benchmark index that measures the performance of large and mid-sized common stocks of companies in developed countries in Europe. The Fund’s investment policy is to remain substantially fully invested in common stocks. At least two- thirds of the net assets of the Fund (without taking into account ancillary liquid assets) shall at all times be invested in equities contained in the customised screen of the Index. Up to one-third of the net assets of the Fund (without taking into account ancillary liquid assets) may, in the aggregate, be invested in convertible securities, equity-linked notes, and short-term fixed income securities.