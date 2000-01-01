Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by seeking to achieve the performance of a benchmark index that measures the performance of large and mid-sized common stocks of companies in developed countries in Europe. The Fund’s investment policy is to remain substantially fully invested in common stocks. At least two- thirds of the net assets of the Fund (without taking into account ancillary liquid assets) shall at all times be invested in equities contained in the customised screen of the Index. Up to one-third of the net assets of the Fund (without taking into account ancillary liquid assets) may, in the aggregate, be invested in convertible securities, equity-linked notes, and short-term fixed income securities.