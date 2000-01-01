Vanguard SRI Global Stock GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.66%
- 3 Year sharpe1.00
- 3 Year alpha-0.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Developed NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.22%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B76VTM04
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by seeking to achieve the performance of a benchmark index that measures the performance of large and mid-sized common stocks of companies in developed countries as described in Primary Investment Strategies below.