Vanguard SRI Global Stock GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.00
  • 3 Year alpha-0.01
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Developed NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.22%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B76VTM04

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by seeking to achieve the performance of a benchmark index that measures the performance of large and mid-sized common stocks of companies in developed countries as described in Primary Investment Strategies below.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .