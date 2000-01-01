Investment Strategy

The Vanguard Sterling Short-Term Money Market Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide stability in the value of investments, liquidity and exposure to a variety of investments that typically perform differently from one another while maximising income earned from distributions such as interest (as opposed to that derived from an increase in the value of investments). The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by investing in short-term money market instruments including but not limited to bank certificates of deposits, commercial papers, corporate and sovereign variable and fixed rate bonds, UK Government bills, short term agreements to purchase / sell securities with an obligation to sell / repurchase the securities back at a later date (referred to as ‘repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements’) and cash deposits.