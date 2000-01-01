Investment Strategy

The Vanguard Global Balanced Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide an increase in the value of investments over the long-term (more than 5 years) together with some money paid out from those investments as income. The Fund is an active fund whereby the investment adviser uses their expertise to pick investments to achieve the Fund’s objectives. The Fund uses an independent sub-investment adviser (the “Manager”) which follows a distinct approach in managing the Fund’s investments to maintain a balance between its investments in shares and bonds. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of shares of companies (between 60-70% of the portfolio, with an expected allocation of 65%) and bonds (between 30-40% of the portfolio, with an expected allocation of 35%) selected in accordance with the Sustainability Policy set out below.