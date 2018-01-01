Vanguard SustLf 80-90% Eq A GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard SustainableLife 80-90% Equity Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to provide an increase in the value of investments over the long-term (more than 5 years) together with some money paid out from those investments as income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of shares of companies (between 80-90% of the portfolio, with an expected allocation of 85%) and bonds (between 10-20% of the portfolio, with an expected allocation of 15%) selected in accordance with the Sustainability Policy set out below. The Fund’s holdings in shares of companies may change by up to 5% either side of the stated expected allocation due to changing market conditions and prices.