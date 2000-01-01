Vanguard Target Retirement 2015 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.11%
- 3 Year sharpe1.19
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkVanguard Target Retirement 2015 Com
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.24%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ6VHV15
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income returns and some capital growth for investors planning to retire in or within approximately five years after 2015.