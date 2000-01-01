Vanguard Target Retirement 2055 Acc

Fund
  • Yield History1.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkVanguard Target Retirement 2055 Com
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.24%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ6VKV28

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and, consistent with a gradually changing asset allocation, income returns for investors planning to retire in or within approximately five years after 2055.

