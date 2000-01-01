Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate U.K. Government Bond Index, a market-weighted index of the U.K. Government fixed-income securities denominated in Pound Sterling. The fund employs a "passive management" or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Index, which is a subset of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Bond Index. This market-weighted Index is designed to reflect the total universe of pound sterling-denominated United Kingdom treasury and government-related securities with maturities greater than one year.