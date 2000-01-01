Vanguard UK Govt Bd Idx GBP Acc

  • Yield History1.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha-0.08
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc UK Gov Float Adjusted TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.12%
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B1S75374

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate U.K. Government Bond Index, a market-weighted index of the U.K. Government fixed-income securities denominated in Pound Sterling. The fund employs a "passive management" or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Index, which is a subset of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Bond Index. This market-weighted Index is designed to reflect the total universe of pound sterling-denominated United Kingdom treasury and government-related securities with maturities greater than one year.

