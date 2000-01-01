Vanguard UK Infl-LnkdGltIdx A Grs Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.47
- 3 Year alpha-0.04
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBBgBarc UK Gov IL Float Adjusted TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.12%
- SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B467FS56
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard U.K. Inflation-Linked Gilt Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the Barclays U.K. Government Inflation-Linked Float Adjusted Bond Index (the “Index”). The Index is a float adjusted market-capitalisation weighted index representing the U.K. government inflation-linked securities market, offering exposure to inflation-linked gilts with maturities greater than one year. The Fund employs a “passive management” or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.