Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate U.K. Non-Government Bond Index, a market-weighted bond index of the pound sterling, investment-grade bond market, excluding government bonds with an intermediate-term weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a "passive management" or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. This market-weighted index is designed to reflect the total universe of the pound sterling denominated investment-grade fixed-income securities excluding government and government related-securities. All issues have a maturity of greater than one year.