  • Yield History1.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha0.26
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc UK Gov 15+Y Float Adj TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.12%
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4M89245

Investment Strategy

The Vanguard U.K. Long Duration Gilt Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the Barclays U.K. Government 15+ Years Float Adjusted Bond Index (the “Index”). The Index is a float adjusted market-capitalisation weighted index representing a segment of the U.K. government bond market, offering exposure to gilts with maturities greater than 15 years.The Fund employs a “passive management” or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.

