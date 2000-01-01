Vanguard UK Lg Dur Gilt Idx £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.53%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha0.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc UK Gov 15+Y Float Adj TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.12%
- IA SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4M89245
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard U.K. Long Duration Gilt Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.K. Government 15+ Years Float Adjusted Bond Index (the “Index”). The Index is a float adjusted market-capitalisation weighted index representing a segment of the U.K. government bond market, offering exposure to gilts with maturities greater than 15 years. The Fund is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component bonds of the Index.