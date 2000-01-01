Investment Strategy

The Vanguard U.K. Long Duration Gilt Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.K. Government 15+ Years Float Adjusted Bond Index (the “Index”). The Index is a float adjusted market-capitalisation weighted index representing a segment of the U.K. government bond market, offering exposure to gilts with maturities greater than 15 years. The Fund is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component bonds of the Index.