Vanguard U.S. Eq Idx £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha-1.09
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P Total Market TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.10%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5B71Q71
Investment Strategy
The Vanguard U.S. Equity Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the S&P Total Market Index (the “Index”). The Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the U.S. stock market, offering broad exposure to large, mid, small, and micro-size companies regularly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.The Fund is a passive fund with an indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component shares of the Index.