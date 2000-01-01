Investment Strategy

The Vanguard U.S. Equity Index Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to track the performance of the S&P Total Market Index (the “Index”). The Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the U.S. stock market, offering broad exposure to large, mid, small, and micro-cap companies regularly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.The Fund employs a “passive management” or indexing investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index as closely as possible by investing in a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.