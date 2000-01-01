Vanguard US Govt Bd Idx GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.15%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc US Gov Float Adj TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.12%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BD6D4566

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Barclay Capital Global Aggregate U.S. Government Bond Index (the “Index”), a market-weighted index of the U.S. Government market with an intermediate-term average-weighted maturity.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .