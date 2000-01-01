Vanguard US IG Crdt Idx GBPH Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.16%
- 3 Year sharpe1.08
- 3 Year alpha0.23
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl Agg USD Credit FA TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.12%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupVanguard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BFRTDC76
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Barclay Capital Global Aggregate U.S. Credit Bond Index (the “Index”), a market-weighted bond index of U.S.dollar-denominated investment-grade credit securities with an intermediate-term average weighted maturity.