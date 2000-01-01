Vanguard US IG Crdt Idx GBPH Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.16%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.08
  • 3 Year alpha0.23
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl Agg USD Credit FA TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.12%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BFRTDC76

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide returns consistent with the performance of the Barclay Capital Global Aggregate U.S. Credit Bond Index (the “Index”), a market-weighted bond index of U.S.dollar-denominated investment-grade credit securities with an intermediate-term average weighted maturity.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .