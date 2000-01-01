Vanguard U.S. Opps GBP Inv Dist Shrs

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.45
  • 3 Year alpha-4.07
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkRussell 3000 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.96%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupVanguard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B1GHC616

Investment Strategy

This actively managed fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing in U.S. stocks with above-average earnings growth potential that is not reflected in current market prices.

Latest news

