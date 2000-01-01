Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Veritas Asian Fund is to build capital over a number of years through investment in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities in companies located in Asia (excluding Japan). Veritas Asian Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in equities listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges in Asia (excluding Japan). Thereby, at least two thirds of the total assets of the Sub-Fund are allocated to issuers of investments which have their registered office in Asia or have the predominant part of their commercial activity in Asia or, as holding companies, must predominantly hold participations in companies with registered offices in Asia.