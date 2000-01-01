Veritas Asian Retail GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.08%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha4.7
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.63%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupVeritas Asset Management
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B0WFLD21
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Veritas Asian Fund is to build capital over a number of years through investment in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities in companies located in Asia (excluding Japan). Veritas Asian Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in equities listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges in Asia (excluding Japan). Thereby, at least two thirds of the total assets of the Sub-Fund are allocated to issuers of investments which have their registered office in Asia or have the predominant part of their commercial activity in Asia or, as holding companies, must predominantly hold participations in companies with registered offices in Asia.