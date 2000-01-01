Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Veritas China Fund is to achieve long term capital growth, regardless of market conditions, by taking long and short positions primarily in equities or equity related derivative contracts of companies located in China (People’s Republic Of China, and its Specials Administrative Regions, Hong Kong and Macau) or companies that are not located in China but derive a majority (over 50%) of their income from China. Veritas China Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in equities listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges. Investments may also be made in securities (including convertible securities or units with equity linked notes) which are listed or traded on a Recognised Exchange, subject to the Investment Restrictions listed in the main body of the Prospectus.