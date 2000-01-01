Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Veritas Global Equity Income Fund is to provide a high and growing level of income and thereafter to preserve capital in real terms over the long term. Veritas Global Equity Income Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in global equities listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges. Investments may also be made in global securities (including, but not exclusively, sovereign and corporate index linked bonds, corporate, sovereign and convertible bonds, which may be fixed and/or floating rate and shall generally be investment grade) which are listed or traded on a Recognised Exchange, subject to the Investment Restrictions listed in the main body of the Prospectus. The Veritas Global Equity Income Fund will not invest in leveraged notes.