Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Veritas Global Focus Fund is to build capital over a number of years through investment in a focused portfolio of global companies. Veritas Global Focus Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in equities, irrespective of specific geographical location, listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges throughout the world. Investments may also be made in securities (including convertible securities or units with equity linked notes) which are not listed or traded on a Recognised Exchange although it is not the current intention of the Directors that such investments will be made. Veritas Global Focus Fund will not invest in leveraged notes.