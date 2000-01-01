Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Veritas Global Real Return Fund is to deliver real returns over the medium and longer term. More specifically, the target is to achieve a return on a compound annualised basis exceeding the OECD G7 CPI plus 4%per annum over a 5 year time period. Veritas Global Real Return Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in global equities, bonds, cash and derivatives. Investments will be primarily made in equities listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges.