Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global equities that have attractive growth potential as more particularly described below. There can be no guarantee that the Fund's objectives will be achieved. In pursuing its objectives, the Investment Manager shall seek out opportunities that in its opinion offer the best opportunities for capital and dividend growth, provided the securities satisfy the Investment Manager's investment process described below. The Fund will invest in equities from all over the world and from a broad range of market capitalisations. Other than permitted investments in unlisted securities and financial derivative instruments the Fund's investments will be limited to markets listed in Appendix II of the Prospectus.