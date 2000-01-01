Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a compound appreciation of the investor’s capital. The Fund will invest primarily in liquid listed European equities of issuers in all sectors to develop a portfolio of securities of companies which benefit either directly or via sustained competitive advantage from pursuing environmentally aware capitalism. For example, companies taking positive action on the corporate responsibility front by promoting environmentally aware behaviour internally, such as encouraging recycling in their workplaces, adopting a carbon emission offsetting program or recycling side products such as the reinjection of CO2 in oil exploration. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities issued by such companies, collective investment schemes which invest mainly or predominantly in such companies, in government bonds and in cash and near cash. The Fund may use derivatives for efficient portfolio management purposes only.