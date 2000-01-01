Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Trust is to closely match the performance of the FTSE All-Share Index* on a capital only and total return (after charges) basis. The Fund tracks the All-Share Index by investing in the shares of all the UK companies that make up the index. The amount invested in each company’s shares depends on what percentage of the index they represent. For instance, if a company’s shares make up 2% of the index at any given time, 2% of your investments will be in their shares, and so on. Behind the scenes an investment type known as futures contracts are used to manage the pool of investors’ money before it is invested in the All-Share Index. This is for the purposes of efficient portfolio management. No trading or speculation in these investments is undertaken.