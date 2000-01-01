Investment Strategy

Vontobel Fund – Clean Technology (the Sub-Fund) aims to achieve the highest possible capital growth in EUR. While respecting the principle of risk diversification, the Sub-Fund’s assets are mainly invested in shares, equity-like transferable securities, participation certificates etc. issued by companies worldwide that operate in the clean tech-nology sector. The clean technology sector primarily in-volves the two main themes of energy efficiency (such as energy security and conservation as well as energy quality and infrastructure, etc.) and future technologies for the environment (such as recycling, waste disposal, filter tech-nologies, etc.).