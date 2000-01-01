Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to achieve the best possible investment returns in EURO through investing in the lower part of the Euro investment grade corporate debt universe. While respecting the principle of risk diversification, the Sub-Fund's assets are primarily invested in various bonds denominated in EURO and similar fixed or variable rate debt instruments, including contingent convertible bonds (so-called “CoCo Bonds”), asset-backed securities or mortgage-backed securities (“ABS/MBS”), convertible bonds and warrant bonds issued by public and/or private borrowers with a lower investment grade rating. A lower investment grade rating shall be understood to mean the investment segment with a Standard & Poor's rating of between A+ and BBB- or an equivalent rating from another rating agency.