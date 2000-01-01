Vontobel mtx Sust EmMkts Ldrs N GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha0.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.01%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupVontobel
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1618348582

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth and seeks to promote environmental or social characteristics by employing a number of safeguards and evaluating all investments against sustainability criteria with hard thresholds required to be met for inclusion. The Sub-Fund is categorized as Article 8 SFDR. The starting investment universe is the Emerging Markets equity markets. “mtx” is the sustainable equities team of the Investment Manager.

