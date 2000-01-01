Vontobel mtx Sust EmMkts Ldrs N GBP
Fund
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha0.15
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.01%
- IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupVontobel
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1618348582
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth and seeks to promote environmental or social characteristics by employing a number of safeguards and evaluating all investments against sustainability criteria with hard thresholds required to be met for inclusion. The Sub-Fund is categorized as Article 8 SFDR. The starting investment universe is the Emerging Markets equity markets. “mtx” is the sustainable equities team of the Investment Manager.