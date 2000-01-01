Vontobel Ttfr Abs Ret Crdt G GBP

Fund
  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.77
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkGBP 3M LIBOR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.36%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupVontobel
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1273680238

Investment Strategy

Vontobel Fund TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit Fund (the Sub-Fund) aims to achieve a positive absolute return in any market environment over a period of 3 years by keeping a modest level of volatility

