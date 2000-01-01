Investment Strategy

Vontobel Fund – TwentyFour Global Unconstrained Bond (the Sub-Fund) seeks to achieve an attractive level of in-come along with the opportunity for capital growth. As an “unconstrained” fund, the Sub-Fund shall build up, adhering to the principle of risk diversification, in particular an exposure to the fixed-income asset class on a relative value basis by selecting eligible securities from the world-wide range of fixed-interest and floating rate securities including government, supra-national, corporate bonds and asset-backed securities. There shall be no constraints on the rating of the securities. The Sub-Fund is not man-aged to be compared to any specific index.