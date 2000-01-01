Vontobel TwentyFour StratInc I GBP

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.79
  • 3 Year alpha2.22
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.70%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupVontobel
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1322871390

Investment Strategy

Vontobel Fund – TwentyFour Global Unconstrained Bond (the Sub-Fund) seeks to achieve an attractive level of in-come along with the opportunity for capital growth. As an “unconstrained” fund, the Sub-Fund shall build up, adhering to the principle of risk diversification, in particular an exposure to the fixed-income asset class on a relative value basis by selecting eligible securities from the world-wide range of fixed-interest and floating rate securities including government, supra-national, corporate bonds and asset-backed securities. There shall be no constraints on the rating of the securities. The Sub-Fund is not man-aged to be compared to any specific index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .